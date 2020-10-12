SMITHVILLE — Lexus Perkins, 16, of Smithville returned home safely on her own Monday, Oct. 12, after being reported missing Sunday, Oct. 11, said Cpl. Jon Bazzano of the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement was called Sunday after Perkins was last seen going for a walk while wearing a black Smithville Warriors T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and black sandals.
