President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City Wednesday, Dec. 8, to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law last month.
"The president will travel to Kansas City, Missouri to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure and creating good-paying, union jobs," states a White House release.
While Biden visited Kansas City in March of last year, this will be his first visit to the city since being elected president.
More detail on his visit will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.