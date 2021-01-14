CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County public health emergency order has been updated, according to a release from the Clay County Public Health Center.
Starting Jan. 14, restaurants, taverns, and other venues serving food and drink may remain open until 12 a.m. while limiting occupancy to 50%. Whether indoors or outdoors, groups should be seated, limited to no more than 10 persons and remain six feet from other parties. Masks should continue to be worn when not actively eating or drinking.
