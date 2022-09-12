Here, a bus is seen dropping Smithville students off for their first day of school this school year. This morning, a bus transporting elementary students was involved in a crash and overturned. More details on the crash will be reported as they become available.
SMITHVILLE — Deputies are investigating a school bus crash near Smithville. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clay County deputies were dispatched to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street for an school bus that overturned and was blocking Mt. Olivet in both directions.
District spokesperson Mindy Hedgecorth said the bus was picking up students that attend Horizon Elementary.
There were approximately 30 Smithville elementary school students and a driver on board. Two children and the driver were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that appeared to be minor, according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Hedgecorth said their families were notified. Parents of all the other children on the bus were contacted, and the students were released to their families or guardian.
The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash, but a preliminary investigation determined no other vehicles were involved. The bus belongs to Coulter Bus Service.
A tow truck was on scene, and Mt. Olivet Road will reopen soon.
This is a developing story and more details will be reported as they become available. District leadership is expected to hold a press conference later this afternoon.
