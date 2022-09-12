Smithville bus

Here, a bus is seen dropping Smithville students off for their first day of school this school year. This morning, a bus transporting elementary students was involved in a crash and overturned. More details on the crash will be reported as they become available.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — Deputies are investigating a school bus crash near Smithville. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clay County deputies were dispatched to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street for an school bus that overturned and was blocking Mt. Olivet in both directions.

District spokesperson Mindy Hedgecorth said the bus was picking up students that attend Horizon Elementary. 

