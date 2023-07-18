Sheriff’s office investigating threat at Claycomo Ford plant

A heavy law enforcement presence is on scene at the Ford plant in Claycomo after a 911 call came in around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, regarding someone with possible explosives.

 Submitted photo

UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., more tactical units were arriving on scene to help sweep the massive assembly plant after initial search recovered no person with gun or explosives. Search began in paint area where caller claimed to be.

Tactical units arriving include from Kansas City Police, the FBI, Platte County Sheriff's Office, Liberty police and North Kansas City police.

Ford plant exterior

The call to Ford team came in around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, from a man claiming to be a disgruntled employee at the plant who was armed with guns and explosives.
Sarah Boyd

Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd speaks with media outside the Ford plant Tuesday, July 18.

Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff's Office public relations manager, explains what transpired at the Ford Plant in Claycomo including the allegations of a man who was disgruntled and willing to hurt fellow employees.

Media, including the Courier-Tribune, are staggered along the road in front of CommunityAmerica Credit Union across from the Claycomo Ford plant. The road near the plant is quiet except for first responders after the area was evacuated for the threat investigation.

