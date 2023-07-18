UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., more tactical units were arriving on scene to help sweep the massive assembly plant after initial search recovered no person with gun or explosives. Search began in paint area where caller claimed to be.
Tactical units arriving include from Kansas City Police, the FBI, Platte County Sheriff's Office, Liberty police and North Kansas City police.
Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd says if threat call determined to be spoofing, FBI will investigate.
"We need that additional manpower because of the scale of this building," said Boyd of the more-than-1-million-square-foot plant space.
CLAYCOMO – A heavy law enforcement presence is on scene at the Ford plant in Claycomo after a call came into Ford's safety and risk management team that prompted a call to 911. The call to Ford team came in around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, from a man claiming to be a disgruntled employee at the plant who was armed with guns and explosives.
"He said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant," said Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Boyd told reporters at the scene that no man with a gun has been seen on site, no gunshots have been reported and that the plant was evacuated to allow for investigators to sweep the plant.
"Ford has ceased all production and evacuated the plant. They have also canceled production for the night shift," said Boyd.
The alleged employee provided a name of a supervisor who does work in the area, but the name of the caller provided, Boyd said, did not match employee records.
"We're not entirely sure how real this threat is at this point. We have checked with pinging the phone and it comes back as a spoofed number," she told reporters at the scene, adding law enforcement has not been able to make contact with the caller since the initial call.
"It is possible this is a swatting call, but we will treat the threat as real until we can prove otherwise. Our negotiators are on scene as well and have been unable to make contact," Boyd later wrote in a media release.
Missouri Highway 69 near the plant is closed as investigators, who include a sheriff's office STAR tactical unit, investigate the threat. No injures have been reported.
Boyd said investigators will enter the plant and sweep the entire facility. Fire and paramedic crews are also on scene.
Drivers should avoid the area. More details will be published as they become available at MyCourierTribune.com.
