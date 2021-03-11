Clay County — Grand jurors indicted Jraud D. Elliott, 18, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action following the Feb. 1 shooting death Kamari Hughes at the Phillips 66 gas station on Randolph Road in Kansas City.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said Elliott, currently incarcerated, was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty Thursday, March 11. His next court appearance is set for Thursday, March 18. Bond is $1 million.

The indictment alleges Elliott shot Hughes, who was weeks away from his 23rd birthday.

Elliott faces life in prison without parole for the murder, if convicted, and three years in prison for the armed criminal action charge.

The case was investigated by Clay County Sheriff’s Office. More details on this developing story will be released at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app as they become available.