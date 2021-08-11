CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Sheriff's Office modified its jail quarantine procedures to allow inmates to "move freely in their assigned day rooms with other inmates and not be confined to their cells."
The update comes after the sheriff's office released a statement early Wednesday, Aug. 11 afternoon, saying as of 10 p.m. that same day, the sheriff would place the jail in a lockdown as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
"Only inmates exhibiting COVID-like symptoms will be isolated for a 10-day period. The detention center quarantine still means visitors will not be allowed for the next 10 days, and there will be no inmate court appearances, with the exception of video arraignments," states an updated release from later Wednesday.
According to the original release, there is no COVID-19 outbreak in the detention center. However, due to community spread of the Delta variant and reduced space at area hospitals, Sheriff Will Akin placed the jail in quarantine. The inability to obtain reliable COVID-19 tests for symptomatic inmates also prompted the lock-down decision.
“Even a .0001% inaccuracy on the tests is too much of a risk to gamble with in an enclosed environment like our jail,” Akin said.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with Clay County Circuit Court and Prosecutor’s Office to determine which inmates can safely be released during this period. Inmates awaiting trial for serious and/or violent offenses will not be released. The detention center will continue to take in those arrested for serious and violent offenses.
The Clay County Detention Center closed to municipal arrests Monday, Aug. 9, for a period of at least 30 days.
All jail employees in contact with inmates are required to be masked, and Akin has asked all employees to give “thoughtful consideration” to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, states the release.
After multiple surveys, 17 of the approximately 230 current inmates have asked to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, and the sheriff’s office is working through several agencies to coordinate an on-site vaccination clinic as soon as possible, states the release.
