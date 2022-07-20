NORTH KANSAS CITY — A police officer from North Kansas City was killed Tuesday, July 19, after attempting to pull over a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate at 21st and Clay.
According to law enforcement, the driver of the vehicle shot the officer after he conducted the traffic stop. A description of the vehicle, a gray Ford Taurus, was then released by the Missouri Highway Patrol as part of a Blue Alert, which is like an Amber Alert for law enforcement. The expired temporary license tag 03GU43, belonged to a Buick, said Clay County Sheriff Will Akin during an afternoon press conference Tuesday.
The officer, Daniel Vasquez, 32, died as a result of the injuries. He joined the North Kansas City police force in 2021.
"Officer Vasquez died at North Kansas City Hospital. Preparations had been underway to transport him from there to KU Medical Center, but he passed away before that could take place," said Clay County Sheriff's Officer Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd. This is reportedly the first line-of-duty death for the North Kansas City Police Department.
"He was a shining star in our department. He was easy to talk to. He didn't have an enemy. Everybody was his friend. It's senseless. It's senseless all the time, but he was just a great, great human being," said North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman.
It is with a very heavy heart we announce that @nkcpolice Officer Daniel Vasquez has died from his injuries. He was 32 years old and joined NKCPD in 2021. #nkcpolice— Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 19, 2022
According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“The suspect turned himself in. No more suspect information will be released until charges are filed,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Twitter. Kansas City Police will be handling the investigation.
KMBC's News Chopper 9 was over Clay County Annex in Kansas City Tuesday, where a gray Ford Taurus could be seen in a parking lot surrounded by police tape. Authorities waited outside that police tape.
After learning of the officer's death, government agencies, community leaders and law enforcement officials across Clay County began to share messages on social media.
"Clay County is saddened to learn of the the death of @nkcpolice officer Daniel Vasquez. We express our deepest condolences to officer Vasquez's family, the North Kansas City Police Department and the entire NKC community," wrote Clay County on Twitter.
"The loss of a police officer is a tragic event for an entire community, and we are grieving this loss with our neighbors in North Kansas City. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers," wrote Kansas City Police Chief Joseph Mabin from the department's Twitter account.
Akin posted an illustration of a badge covered in a black and blue stripe, signaling the loss of an officer and law enforcement mourning.
July 19, 2022
"We would like to thank all the agencies that helped us on this dark day. ... We can't express how thankful we are for your help," a tweet from North Kansas City states.
We would like to thank all the agencies that helped us on this dark day. @SheriffClayCo @SheriffWillAkin @kcpolice @gladstonepdmo @parkvillemo and several other agencies. We can't express how thankful we are for your help.— North Kansas City (@cityofnkc) July 19, 2022
"From all of @FBIKansasCity and with heavy hearts, we offer our deepest condolences to Officer Daniel Vasquez's family, friends and the entire @nkcpolice department. #EOW," wrote the Kansas City FBI office in Twitter.
North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong said he could not adequately express "how excruciating this senseless death is for our organization and community."
"Daniel’s family, the NKC Police Department and our entire community are grieving from this tragedy. Daniel served the NKC community proudly and bravely for almost two years," he wrote on social media. "... Daniel was a shining star in our organization, and we are deeply hurting from this devastating loss. Our community needs to draw strength from each other and give support and compassion to those who are grieving. Lastly, I ask that you join me in lifting up Daniel’s entire family, including his NKC Police Department family, in sincere and heartfelt prayer."
Kansas City TV news crews later confirmed Vasquez was part of the same recruiting class as officer Blaize Madrid Evans, a Smithville native and Independence police officer who died in the line of duty last year. Both graduated from the police academy together in July 2021.
The Fraternal Order of Police set up a fund to assist the Vasquez family. Donations can be made at unionly.io/o/kcfop/honoring-daniel-vasquez.
"All donations go directly to support Officer Vasquez's family," stated the donation page hosted by the regional police union.
Clay County Prosecutor Dan White said the suspect, Joshua Rocha, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is expected to be arraigned this week and his bond is set at $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.