KEARNEY — After seeking the public's help in locating a woman who went missing from the Kearney area Sunday, Aug. 1, Clay County Sheriff’s Office staff said the woman has been located deceased.
Delphine Davidson was last seen in the area of 136th and Proctor Drive in Kearney.
"There do not appear to be any signs of foul play," states a Monday, Aug. 2 email from Sheriff's Office PR Manager Sarah Boyd.
