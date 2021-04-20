LIBERTY — First responders with Liberty fire and police departments are on scene at the Liberty Wendy's fast food restaurant near Kansas and Victory streets.
As of around 9:10 p.m., flames were seen erupting from the roof of the building.
Fire Chief John Mills told the Courier-Tribune at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, the blaze was under control and no injuries were reported.
As to how it started or the point of origin, "We have no idea yet. We are still in there hitting hot spots," he said.
"No roads are closed, but we are asking everyone to avoid the area," states a social media post from Liberty police. According to Liberty police, everyone made it out of the building safely.
We are currently helping Liberty Fire with a structure fire at Wendy’s at Kansas & Victory. No roads are closed but we are asking everyone to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mFPe3VqfDW— Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) April 21, 2021
More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
