CLAY COUNTY — For those Northlanders that use U.S. 169 Highway, crews will be making the following traffic changes as part of the construction of the new U.S. 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River. These closures are for girder delivery, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Crews will be setting girders requiring the closure of the following areas daily through June 28:

• 4th Street from Beardsley Road to Washington Street beginning at 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Beardsley Road from 5th Street to 4th Street beginning at 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and expected to be completed by 2024. The new structure will be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected, and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance.

The current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Route 169 over the Missouri River, and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river. While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life.