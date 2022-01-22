The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes as part of the Buck O’Neil/US Highway 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.

Crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to eastbound Interstate 70/Broadway Boulevard from 6 a.m., Saturday Jan. 22 until 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23 for tree clearing work.

Crews will close the ramp from Beardsley Road to westbound I-70 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 and again Wednesday, January 26 for moving heavy equipment.

This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge that can be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected, and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance.

The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and expected to be completed by 2024.

Current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Route 169 over the Missouri River, and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river. While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life.