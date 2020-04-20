Bulky item service temporarily suspended

LIBERTY — Republic Services is not collecting bulky items right now due to COVID-19 precautions. Liberty city staff asks citizens not to put bulky items out with the weekly trash.

When concerns are no longer there, Liberty and Republic Services have altered services and moved away from the two annual clean up weeks each year to a pick-your-own-time bulky item pick up schedule in an effort to provide residents with a more flexible option when it comes to disposal of bulky items.

Republic Services will offer two collections per year to each residential address in Liberty. To schedule a collection day, call Republic Services at 521-3110. Then place the items at the curb or roadway by 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.

More information about bulky item collection is available online at www.libertymissouri.gov/2472/Bulky-Item-Collections