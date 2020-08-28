LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools had to postpone some of its back-to-school events at Liberty High School Thursday, Aug. 27, as time was needed to clean up a bout of vandalism.

"We had an unfortunate situation occur early this morning as our building was vandalized by a few individuals," Principal April Adams said in a letter to parents Thursday, Aug, 27. " ... As you likely know, construction projects continue around our building, but please know that (the vandalism incident) will not cause any disruptions for us when learning resumes on Sept. 8."

Capt. Andy Hedrick, the Liberty Police public information officer, said officers were dispatched to Liberty High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a reported burglary.

"The case in under investigation, but unlawful entry occurred," Hedrick said. "If people have any details about this, please call dispatch at 439-4701."

This is a developing story, more details will be published as they become available.