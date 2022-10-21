2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challenge

Samuel Damien and Eduardo Carmona from the Liberty Texas Roadhouse will compete on the ice at the Wichita Ice Center in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Thursday, Oct. 27, in Kansas. Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
According to a press release, each participant receives 30 to 40 pounds of beef consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees.
Top-scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semifinals, where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2022 national competition. The semifinals and final competition will be held in March. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.
“It's really an art,” said John Head, Texas Roadhouse product coach, in a press release. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”
Each meat cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.
