Adventure Outdoors opens in downtown Liberty

LIBERTY — Heidi and Daniel Mull outgrew their home business and started looking for a location around their hometown of Liberty. The two have been selling firearms for about two years at gun shows as the business Securing Liberty.
“We were growing out of house,” Heidi said. “We also wanted a neutral location for our clients to pick up their guns and accessories.”
Daniel envisioned more than a gun store when the pair began looking for retail space. He wanted a one-stop outdoors shop that caters to everyone from families seeking their first camping equipment to those who are avid hunters and has opened Adventure Outdoors.
Heidi said finding the storefront at 117 N. Main St. created the right atmosphere. She is excited for the many events planned this fall and winter, including the approaching Liberty Fall Festival. They participated in the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. Beer Crawl in mid-July.
“I have lived in Liberty off and on since 2004,” Heidi said. “I love the (downtown) square and the quaint streets. When we were looking for a location that fit the budget and a landlord that would back our business structure, we called ourselves lucky. It’s a cute little location. I knew the area as I had participated in the wine and beer crawls and visited the farmers’ market.”
Fall hunting season could be a busy time for the new business, Heidi said, adding she wants to eventually offer women’s target shooting.
“We are stocking more hunting gear, camo bags and scopes as well as rifles and shotguns,” she said. “I also expect some fall basic fishing gear, too.”
The couple is also looking to bring in custom fishing rods from a local craftsman. They also have two vendors that specialize in tactical gear and scopes: SE Tactical and Hometown Trinity Heroes.
While they haven’t been open long, the Mulls are listening to customers to learn what they are looking for.
“The front room, the ultimate decision, will be our seasonal stuff. We are going to stick with this to be outdoor supplies. It will include items such as clothing, caps and mugs. I want to have a lifestyle-based business where people come in for their adventure gear and head out to enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
Daniel, who grew up in St. Joseph, said he lived at the lake and wants to eventually have lifejackets, hiking gear, and heavier sleeping bags for cold-weather camping.
Daniel is also known for basic gunsmithing and cleaning. He has a friend who is a former law enforcement officer who can handle more complicated repairs as well. The business will also include custom design gun-building.
