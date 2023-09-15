Owner Daniel Mull shares what his newest business, Adventure Outdoors located in downtown Liberty, is all about.

LIBERTY — Heidi and Daniel Mull outgrew their home business and started looking for a location around their hometown of Liberty. The two have been selling firearms for about two years at gun shows as the business Securing Liberty.

“We were growing out of house,” Heidi said. “We also wanted a neutral location for our clients to pick up their guns and accessories.”

Adventure Outdoors opens in downtown Liberty

Adventure Outdoors also sells T-shirts, hats and jewelry.
Along with a variety of guns, there are plenty of backpacks and bags designed for various levels of hiking. Owner Daniel Mull said his new business also has first aid kits that include tourniquets.
