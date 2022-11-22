Plane

Employees at Kansas City International Airport are gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving holiday travel rush that could reach approximately 356,000 travelers over the peak travel period, estimates airport officials. Because of this, airport officials suggest travelers arrive at least two hours prior to departure time.

