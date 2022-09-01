LIBERTY — Amazon continues to expand its footprint in the Kansas City metro area with the opening of the Liberty sorting location in the Liberty Commerce Center.
The 500,000-square-foot facility in the eastern section of Liberty Commerce Center, located at 2299 S. Withers Road, is another hub to help route packages throughout the country. According to Brandon Smith, Liberty’s economic and business development manager, the facility opened with a starting crew Aug. 24.
NorthPoint Development has been leading the charge on the multiple-building project that also includes the Walgreen’s micro-fulfillment center.
The Liberty Commerce Center will have a total of seven buildings totaling 3.6 million square feet sitting on 339 acres of land. Five buildings are currently under construction.
The Amazon hub opened with 200 employees and is expected to have more than 750. Amazon is currently hiring to help fill needed positions.
“A few years ago, I challenged the city staff and my colleagues to make a concerted effort to bring in industrial space,” said Mayor Lyndell Brenton. “I am proud of what we are accomplishing.”
To celebrate the opening of the sortation center, Amazon delivered over 15,000 school supply items to 13 schools in the Liberty School District.
They worked through Jessica Meisenheimer, director of special programs, on this effort over the summer. All of the middle schools and the majority of elementary schools were able to get support. They were asked to submit a wish list, said Julie Moore, assistant superintendent of leadership and learning communities.
