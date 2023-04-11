Amazon opens first area fulfillment center for heavy, oversized items

The new fulfillment center, located south of South Liberty Parkway and east of Withers Road at 2361 S. Withers Road, joins an Amazon sortation center that opened in August 2022 also within the Liberty Commerce Center.

LIBERTY — Amazon’s first fulfillment center in Liberty opened Tuesday, April 11. The fulfillment center, a first-of-its-kind in the Kansas City metro area specializing in heavy and oversized items, is expected to create more than 500 jobs to maximize the facility’s capacity, according to a company press release. 

“It’s a privilege to further our investment in Liberty to meet the growing customer demand for larger items in the Kansas City metro,while also creating career opportunities for the community,” said site leader Jyoti Sharma. “Amazon is proud to offer all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people in an environment where employees can be themselves and grow with great pay and great benefits from day one.”

