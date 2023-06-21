LIBERTY — Amazon’s latest fulfillment center, at 2361 S. Withers Road in Liberty, is a first-of-its-kind in the Kansas City metro. It specializes in heavy and oversized items, has been open for three months, and on Tuesday, June 21, Liberty city leaders were invited to take a tour.

Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips, who serves on the Liberty Parks & Recreation Foundation, pulls out a novelty check for $10,000, donated to the nonprofit from Amazon.

Prior to the tour, the center leadership donated $10,000 to the Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation. Councilman Harold Phillips, who serves on the foundation board, thanked the corporation for its generosity. The foundation is currently raising $90,000 to help with several projects, including lighting in the community center theater as well as its continuing efforts to provide scholarships to all kids who want to play sports.

The building on Withers Road is more than 1 million square feet in size or the equivalent of about 20 football fields.
Amazon employees work to label air conditioners on pallets. The labels indicate if the item can be moved by an individual employee, two or require additional mechanical help.
A forklift operator works at lifting a bedframe from a shelf.
Site Leader Jyoti Sharma stands near one of the 42 aisles in the expanse that is the bulky item fulfillment center.

