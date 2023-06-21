LIBERTY — Amazon’s latest fulfillment center, at 2361 S. Withers Road in Liberty, is a first-of-its-kind in the Kansas City metro. It specializes in heavy and oversized items, has been open for three months, and on Tuesday, June 21, Liberty city leaders were invited to take a tour.
Prior to the tour, the center leadership donated $10,000 to the Liberty Parks and Recreation Foundation. Councilman Harold Phillips, who serves on the foundation board, thanked the corporation for its generosity. The foundation is currently raising $90,000 to help with several projects, including lighting in the community center theater as well as its continuing efforts to provide scholarships to all kids who want to play sports.
Site leader Jyoti Sharma led a tour group once inside the Amazon building. She pointed out that the center’s mascot is the Golden Eagle.
“An eagle seems like it never shies away from the task at hand, and we thought the same is true for us here,” she said.
Currently, there are 300 employees, and more employees are being hired, she said.
The building is more than 1 million square feet or the equivalent of about 20 football fields. Right now, Sharma said, the building is about 60% full with 42 aisles. During peak seasons, including that time between Black Friday and Christmas, the center staff expects to fulfill around 27,000 customer orders weekly.
These items are the “bulkier” items that cannot be handled in the sorting center next door. They are items such as grills, rugs, kayaks, big screen televisions, window unit air conditioners, mattresses and couches.
Sharma pointed out that the building is divided into inbound and outbound zones. There are 24 inbound zones and 43 dock doors that service this area.
“Everything in this building is aimed for and at safety,” Sharma said. “The tags on products are labels to indicate weight and that means if it is safe for one person to move it or if it is a two-person job. We want to see the safest ways possible.”
The facility also includes a training area that allows new hires to work on the 35-foot shelving units as well as the several types of forklifts. Sharma said employees that drive the lifts are sent to training.
“There are more than 100 powered industrial trucks or PIT equipment including walkies, reach trucks, stand-ups, clamp trucks and order pickers, some of which will reach extended heights up to 35 feet,” she explained. “The lifts also don’t use gas, but have hydrogen cells. Recharging takes three seconds and the charge lasts five hours.”
With the opening of the Liberty location, bulky items are now being moved to 13 states from the building, she said. The closest centers are in Denver and St. Louis.
“Amazon is relatively new in bulky item transport,” Sharma said. “It’s been about five years.”
Sharma said as the first employee of this building, she has a responsibility to see it thrive.
“It’s a privilege to further our investment in Liberty to meet the growing customer demand for larger items in the Kansas City metro while also creating career opportunities for the community,” she said. “Amazon is proud to offer all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people. I grew up in India and knew I wanted to do big things.”
She attended Montana State and then spent 10 years in manufacturing, including operations and finance.Sharma said her husband, two-year-old son and she have moved to the Northland.
“Liberty is a place to get to know people,” she said. “I’m grateful that I can help make a difference.”
