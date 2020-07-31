Andy’s Frozen Custard opens new store in Kansas City North

Kansas City North — Andy’s Frozen Custard, a quick-serve frozen custard dessert business, announced the opening of its newest store at 8585 NE Shoal Creek Valley Drive. The new Andy’s Frozen Custard Liberty drive-thru and walk-up window location represents Andy’s seventh Kansas City-area store and its 23rd in Missouri as the company continues its regional expansion, according to a press release.
“We’re so excited to be opening our newest Kansas City store and continuing our longstanding tradition of serving the freshest frozen custard in the business,” said Andy’s Frozen Custard President and Owner Andy Kuntz. “Andy’s Frozen Custard was founded in the Show Me State more than 30 years ago — and as a native of Kansas City, Missouri, I’m thrilled to welcome our friends and neighbors.”
The store features a bright and cheerful vibe including an outdoor patio with bench seating and stellar, unmatched customer service, according to a press release.
Some of the signature treats are concretes, seasonal treats, waffle cones, malts, splits and sundaes.
Summer hours for the new location are 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.
The store is expected to bring more than 25 new jobs to the area, according to the release.
