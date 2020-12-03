KEARNEY — Kristie Lawson, owner and proprietor of North Star Appraisals in Kearney, finds value in her career of appraising market values for others. As an appraiser, Lawson calculates the market value of a property at a specific time and date. These appraisals are used when selling property like real estate.
Lawson said the types of appraisals she does differs from that of a county assessor, who calculates an assessed value of property. Assessed value is a valuation placed on a property by a public tax assessor for purposes of taxation.
According to realtor.com, to arrive at a value for tax purposes, the assessor looks at what similar properties are selling for, the value of any recent improvements, income one may be making from renting the property and other factors, such as replacement cost if there is property loss.
Fair market value on the other hand, is the agreed-upon price between a willing and informed buyer and seller under usual circumstances.
“They are completely different,” said Lawson of market value and assessed value.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
“Being able to set your own timeframe and being able to take care of your children and do the things I need to do also and be successful; and being my own boss,” she said.
Would 10-year old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably. I’ve done a variety of things. I sold the internet before the internet was ever sold. I worked for AT&T and sold the Fortune 500 companies, so I guess my expertise is widespread,” said Lawson. “My degree is in broadcast communication so to have been a news broadcaster would have been what I thought I would have been in.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“To solidify to the buyer and to the seller — and the overall market, including real estate agents, etc. — the definition of a market value because a contract is not a market value for a property,” she said. “The actual definition of market value is the price a property should bring in a competitive and open market under all conditions with each individual acting prudently and knowledgeably without any undue stimulus. … Oftentimes, there are not a lot of properties in the market so you see a lot of buyers going out and offering more for a property than perhaps it’s worth because they’ve been outbid too many times. That’s where you see a lot of real estate agents say, ‘I have a contract for this price.’ Well, that doesn’t mean that this is the market value of the property; that’s the contracted price.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“It’s a great career. You doing your job at your best ability is going to make you successful. Attempting to make others happy and not doing your job 100% is not going to make you successful in the times when the market decreases,” she said. “Remain ethical and honest about every report you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.