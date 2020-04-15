Attorney says career still rewarding after more than 40 years

KEARNEY — For Kearney attorney Jim Brown of firm Brown and Brown at 117 E. Washington St., the independence of being an attorney and helping clients from a variety of backgrounds are some of the reasons he still enjoys coming to work after more than 40 years of practicing law.
One of his most interesting cases, he said, came in the early 1980s and found him trying a case in the Supreme Court and creating case law still used today.
“There’s a law that allows hospitals to have a lien on person’s personal injury cases. I had a client and she had a little child who died in a car wreck. The hospital wanted to take all the money. I ended up in the Supreme Court with Supreme Court saying there is not a lien on wrongful death cases. That’s still the law today after 35 years,” he said.
What’s the most common question you get asked about your job?
“People that call may want to know what kind of attorney are you, that’s the way they typically put it, meaning what type of practice do you have. I tell them, ‘We generally — my brother is here in my office with me – have a very general practice. Kearney was a very small town when we started. We do pretty much everything,” he said, adding the most common types of cases they are involved in are domestic or criminal such as traffic law, personal injury and insurance cases.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Most people think all lawyers just make tons of money. That’s not true. Lawyers in big law firms tend to make those big dollars, but even then they may not. The kind of practice we have, most of my clients don’t have a lot of money,” Brown said. “... If you can help them and they can get enough money together, then we all do fine, so I’m not complaining about how much money I make. It’s just that a lot of my clients think, ‘You don’t really need the money.’ Well, I do. I have overhead just like everybody else.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Probably dealing with some of the clients. Some have high expectations. … Sometimes you have to deal with parents who would rather fight each other than look at the case and say, ‘What’s in the best interest of my children.’ Those are kind of the hardest cases to deal with,” Brown said.
Would a 10-year-old you be surprised you are in this position or field?
“Oh yeah, my dad was a lawyer, but I didn’t decide to go to law school or even begin to think that was an option to go to law school until I was a senior in college. I made the decision really, really late,” he said. “I thought I was going to be a (certified public accountant) when I was in college. The funny thing is I was extremely introverted in high school. So, it took a lot to become a lawyer and go out and try jury cases.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“One, don’t expect to make a lot of money at the beginning. And, it’s tough out there. There might be too many lawyers, actually,” Brown said. “It’s hard for someone on their own to learn the business. If you can get in with another lawyer and be mentored, that makes it easier.”
Brown said those entering law school should also be prepared for the expense.
“When I went to law, I think it was $500 a semester. Now, it’s probably $40,000 or $50,000 a year. I know a lot of my younger friends came out a law school with $100,000-plus in loans,” he said.
