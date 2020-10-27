B&B Theatres is open for patrons to experience the magic of the movies. However, COVID-19 has not done the movie theater business, in general, any favors.
When the coronavirus hit in mid-March and many businesses temporarily shuttered their doors, B&B Theatres followed protocol and did just that while being creative with curbside treats including sales of curbside popcorn that had cars lining up around the business at 1903 Victory Drive in Liberty.
Paul Farnsworth, the director of public relations, said people are returning to the movies. Even before the reopening, he appreciated patron enthusiasm for movie popcorn too.
“It’s encouraging that numbers are increasing,” he said. “The experience is still important to sit, safely, in a space with others who like the same type of movie genre. The experience is still very important. We had lots of social media expressions of support during the stay-home order. We will turn the corner.”
While streaming platforms have offered a select few films that would have gone to the big screen first, Bobbie Bagby, who serves as the company executive vice president and head of marketing, explains that according to the National Association of Theater Owners, the big movie makers pulled 80% of their releases and slated them for 2021.
“We knew some releases would take place this year because there was merchandise tied to the movie and that was already out in the stores,” she said. “As an example, there was ‘Trolls World Tour.’”
NATO also shared stats from a survey that 60% of moviegoers are ready to come back to the movies. In the current climate, safety is paramount.
“The movie theater industry has epidemiologists who have helped craft incredibly strict guidelines,” Bagby said. “We are socially distancing guests, spraying chairs after each showing and deep cleaning. If guests are curious, they can visit our website or cinemasafe.org.”
Farnsworth believes the studios and the public still want to have blockbusters shown on big screens again.
“Here in Liberty, we are open seven days a week,” Bagby said. “In other communities, there are some with limited hours. Currently, we are getting some smaller movies and those retro films that families like such as ‘Toy Story.’ I am expecting some fun Christmas movies.”
As far as Christmas presents go, Bagby said support from the United States Congress would be appreciated. Current efforts include the RESTART Act and joining the Save Our Stages group to become Save Our Stages and Screens. Letters to Congressional leaders from NATO are signed not only by the theater companies, but by directors such as Sofia Coppola, Paul Feig, Greta Gerwig, Ron Howard, Patty Jenkins, Ang Lee, George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and the father-son duo of Ivan and Jason Reitman.
“If the status quo remains, 70% of small and mid-sized businesses will be forced to file for bankruptcy,” Bagby said. “We fall into this range, but right now, we are being innovative with marketing and advertising. We are being creative with theater rentals. The banks and vendors have been great to work with. People are rooting for us and not rooting that we fail. They know the legacy of my grandparents and parents. We believe we are setting up to be in a better position. The tunnel is long, but there is a light at the end of it. That light can be additional congressional support.”
The Twin Drive-In also provided some relief as people could be physically distant.
Both Farnworth and Bagby believe December may start seeing some big films returning to the theaters. “Wonder Woman 1984” is slated to open on Christmas Day.
“We are better off than 60 days ago,” Bagby said. “We also believe that 2021 is going to be a blockbuster year. It looks like a steady stream of new movies which could speak to more regular attendance. I can say one thing is for certain, the Liberty community and the Northland have been supportive. We have been humbled by it. We are forever grateful.”
