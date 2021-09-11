Clay County Savings Bank is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Brandon Schmiedeke as assistant vice president and Kearney branch manager. He began his duties Sept. 7 and will office at the bank’s 303 S. Jefferson St. location in Kearney, according to a bank press release.
Schmiedeke has over 10 years of management experience. He most recently served as a loan officer and branch manager for a financial institution in the St. Louis area.
Schmiedeke earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
