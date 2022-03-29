LIBERTY — Bank of Springfield has opened a loan production office at 1170 W. Kansas St., Suite H1 in Liberty. This location provides services including commercial real estate and mortgages, construction and agriculture loans in addition to SBA loans, according to a press release.
Austin Fee, vice president of commercial lending, is leading the BOS team in Liberty.
“Expanding BOS into the Kansas City community is a natural fit for us. Having customers here in this area, we wanted to provide a resource that made banking convenient and easy,” said Fee, who joined BOS in 2018. “We are thrilled to serve and engage with Liberty.”
“Liberty marks our 15th BOS location, which is something quite special,” said Mike Pence, president of Bank of Springfield. “We are excited to be in a familiar area and look forward to engaging within the community.”
Bank of Springfield was founded in 1965 as a neighborhood bank on the southeast side of Springfield, Illinois. BOS now serves 11 communities with locations in Illinois and Missouri. For a list of locations, services and additional information, visit bankwithbos.com.
