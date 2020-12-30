KEARNEY — Local resident Shannon Hart is trading a career as a media sales director with KMBC and KCWE TV stations in Kansas City at the end of this year for ownership of Bea’s Flowers and Gifts, located at 100 W. Washington St. in downtown Kearney.
“I am now blessed with the opportunity to buy my own small business in the community I was raised in and still call home,” Hart said. “I will be able to give back to this community, interact with the community and feel a part of my hometown.”
Bea’s former owner Pam Jennings put the flower and gift delivery business up for sale to retire after more than 22 years at the helm of the operation.
For more business information, call 628-6811 or visit beasflowers.com.
