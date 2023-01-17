BISSELL is recalling cordless wet-dry vacuums due to fire hazards after the manufacturer received 66 reports of the vacuums smoking and emitting a burning odor, including five reports of the battery pack catching on fire. Three of these fires resulted in minor property damage and one in a burn injury.
The recall, announced Jan. 12 by U.S. Consumer Safety Commission, impacts BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet-Dry Vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519.
“The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard,” states the safety commission. “… ‘BISSELL’ is printed on the foot of the product. The model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.”
According to the commission, about 61,000 of the models were sold in the United Stated and another 4,300 in Canada. The vacuums were sold in Walmart stores nationwide as well as online via Walmart, Amazon, Costco, Kohls, Wayfair, Fingerhut and Ace Hardware between January of 2019 and November of 2022 for about $360.
“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuums and contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement. Consumers can either take the product to a local BISSELL authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized BISSELL service technician to replace the existing battery pack,” states the safety commission.
BISSELL can be contacted by phone at (855) 417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time Saturday or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall.
