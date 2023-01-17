BISSELL vaccuum recal

The recall, announced Jan. 12 by U.S. Consumer Safety Commission, impacts BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet-Dry Vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519.

 Submitted photo

BISSELL is recalling cordless wet-dry vacuums due to fire hazards after the manufacturer received 66 reports of the vacuums smoking and emitting a burning odor, including five reports of the battery pack catching on fire. Three of these fires resulted in minor property damage and one in a burn injury.

