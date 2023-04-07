Boba tea shop opens in Liberty

LIBERTY — Boba Tea Hive, 320 S. Missouri Highway 291, opened at the end of March and the mother-son duo of Brandi Griggs and Blake Katzenberger running the place have discovered the demand for boba is significant in the community.
“We are still working through the numbers and learning the market,” said Katzenberger, assistant manager. “We went through the bursting boba flavors and the regular boba. It’s been a bit fun that we have been playing catch-up.”
Owner Griggs said when the two trained at a boba tea store in Texas, they received aid in learning what to order and the amounts, but the demand in this community surprised them.
“At worst-case scenario, I thought we had about a month of the boba product, but we had to order quicker and replenish the supplies,” she said.
Katzenberger laughed and said it’s a great problem to have when the shop is receiving lots of customers that understand what boba is.
“We want to do the drinks right,” he said.
Boba tea is a Taiwanese treat that started in the 1980s. The craze has been going strong on the United States coasts, but in the past few years, area businesses are making inroads in the Midwest.
Boba tea typically refers to a traditionally cold-served beverage that has a tea base, a milk or fruit flavor and edible tapioca pearls (the "boba" in boba tea) inside a cup.
Fruit-based boba can be paired with a variety of toppings. Mango is a popular flavor for Boba Tea Hive.
Katzenberger said the idea of Boba Tea Hive started germinating when the two visited a local Dragonfly boba shop.
“I fell in love with boba and we started talking,” Griggs said. “I also chatted with my father who looks for biz opportunities and ventures. Then we started doing the research. I guess it was about a year of research, testing and learning where to train. Then it was deciding on a location.”
Blake and his brother, Austin Katzenberger, both graduated from Liberty North High School.
“My great-grandmother worked at a hotel that was once on the Square,” Griggs said. “She met my great-grandfather there. I believe in the deep roots. It’s also great to be in between two high schools and a college.”
Liberty made sense for the mother-son duo.
“It was a five-month process to get in here,” she said. “I worked with small businesses and beginning contractors. That’s important to me to work with others starting out. I want to continue to help those sorts of entrepreneurs."
During the construction process, the duo also workshopped the name.
“We looked at what is around,” Katzenberger said. “We weren’t sure of the vibe we wanted. It was a mosh pit of ideas. We looked at a variety of aesthetics.”
The idea of a hive attached itself to the words boba and tea.
“I like the idea of a beehive and the idea of a place where everyone can congregate and feel at home,” Griggs said. “I had three trying years, but when Blake came with the boba and the numbers, I wanted to do this. I also wanted the place to be purposeful.”
As for the drinks themselves, the duo has already started creating specials like banana pudding and a caramel apple slushie.
“Flavorwise, I like green apple and the bursting flavors,” Katzenberger said.
They also gather up local vendors for products including Messenger Coffee and Anna Marie’s Teas. As the business gets rolling, the duo will reach out to charities, including those that aid veterans and area shelters, to help their causes.
“My ex-husband is military,” Griggs said. “My father was a green beret in Vietnam. I believe in the military and our first responders.”
