Boba tea shop opens in Liberty

Boba Tea Hive assistant manager Blake Katzenberger and owner Brandi Griggs chat about their boba love.

LIBERTY — Boba Tea Hive, 320 S. Missouri Highway 291, opened at the end of March and the mother-son duo of Brandi Griggs and Blake Katzenberger running the place have discovered the demand for boba is significant in the community.

“We are still working through the numbers and learning the market,” said Katzenberger, assistant manager. “We went through the bursting boba flavors and the regular boba. It’s been a bit fun that we have been playing catch-up.”

Boba Tea Hive assistant manager Blake Katzenberger and owner Brandi Griggs hold up a caramel apple slushie, one of Katzenberger's creations. 
Blake Katzenberger squirts Ghirardelli caramel in a 24-ounce cup to prepare to make a caramel apple slushie.
Bursting flavors in mango and dragonfruit are another popular boba at Bee Hive Tea.
The décor of the beehive is apparent on the four glass windows of Boba Tea Hive.
The wall in Boba Tea Hive includes an artificial display of roses, lily of the valley and bees.
The green apple mix spins in the blender as Blake Katzenberger makes his creation: a caramel apple slushie.

