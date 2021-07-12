KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce’s Fifth Pillar Book Club meets at noon July 26 for a discussion on “How to be a Great Leader” from the TED.com playlist.
“What makes a great leader? These TED Talks offer surprising, nuanced approaches on how to inspire and empower others to do their very best,” states a release.
The format of the club meeting will be an informal, open discussion, allowing attendees opportunities to share insights and perspectives.
“Prepare ahead of time by thoroughly watching the playlist and taking notes for reference during the meeting,” states the release.
The event is free and open to all. To register, visit kearney.chamberspace.net/event/fifth-pillar-book-club/157884.
