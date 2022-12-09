finances

A conventional approach to budgeting can help people achieve their financial goals and feel better about their futures.

Financial trends come and go, and it appears as though one approach to finance that industry professionals have long touted is having a moment. According to Debt.com, 86% of the more than 1,000 respondents who participated in the site’s annual budgeting survey admitted they budget their spending. That marks a roughly 16% increase since 2019.

If budgeting is getting a star turn in individual financial planning, it’s well deserved. Budgeting can help people save money and achieve an assortment of financial goals, including paying down debt, financing tuition and planning a dream vacation.

