stock_creditrating.jpg

Understanding credit scores and how to build and maintain a good credit rating can be vital to individuals’ financial futures.

 Metro Creative

A strong financial history benefits consumers in myriad ways. Individuals with a history of paying their bills on time and avoiding significant consumer debt may be eligible for lower interest rates on big ticket items like homes and automobiles, potentially saving them tens of thousands of dollars over their lifetimes.

Though there are many ways to build a strong financial history, avoiding debt is always part of that equation. Credit scores are used to determine consumers’ creditworthiness in the eyes of lenders and can affect eligibility for loans and the terms of those loans. Understanding credit scores and how to build and maintain a good credit rating can be vital to individuals’ financial futures.

