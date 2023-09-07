Burro business is special, bar none

SMITHVILLE — What started with a woman’s love for animals and rescuing a donkey has now turned into a part-time special event business based in Smithville.
Rachel Arnold, a veterinary technician, did not start out wanting to create a side business, but rather was just making a home for a rescued donkey. However, after acquiring one, then two mini donkeys and going to a friend’s wedding, Bar None Burros was born on her hobby farm in Smithville during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“One of our old horses had previously lived with donkeys and really liked them so when the opportunity arose to help a friend find a home for one, I just kind of jumped on it. And then, because mini donkeys really like to be around other mini donkeys, I found another one and brought him home. Then I had a friend who got married in Texas and they had beer burros. I thought, ‘I bet we could do something like that.’”
The mini donkeys, or burros, are affectionately named Dinky Dirtbike and Sourdough.
“My husband wanted a dirt bike, but I brought this home the next weekend instead so I had to appease him somehow. I figured calling him Dirtbike would be good enough. He’s pretty easy going,” Arnold said with a laugh. “Why Sourdough? I don’t know. It was during quarantine and everyone was making sourdough bread and so I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to bake, but I can name him Sourdough.’”
Since 2020, Dinky Dirtbike and Sourdough have made the rounds to handfuls of events including weddings, birthdays, bridals showers and graduation parties.
Everywhere they go, they get lots of attention, and not just because of their work ethic that includes the ability to carry upwards of 40 pounds of beverages in coolers on ice while dressed to the nines. The mini donkeys are friendly, docile and love taking pictures and getting snuggles from partygoers. As professionals that are well-trained (including one being a retired show donkey), Dinky Dirtbike and Sourdough are used to loud noises, traffic, weather and lots of people.
Bar None Burros come with a handler, dressed in flowers for the occasion and make sure their packs are full of ice.
“They are always a huge surprise and guests really enjoy them no matter their age. We have older people and young kids who all love them. I love sharing them because they are just the cutest, sweetest things. They love people,” said Arnold.
Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.
