Bar None Burros owner Rachel Arnold explains why you should have Dinky Dirtbike and Sourdough at your next event.

SMITHVILLE — What started with a woman’s love for animals and rescuing a donkey has now turned into a part-time special event business based in Smithville.

Rachel Arnold, a veterinary technician, did not start out wanting to create a side business, but rather was just making a home for a rescued donkey. However, after acquiring one, then two mini donkeys and going to a friend’s wedding, Bar None Burros was born on her hobby farm in Smithville during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Burro business is special, bar none

Bar None Burros’ mini donkeys Dinky Dirtbike and Sourdough get snuggles from owner Rachel Arnold.

The mini donkeys are friendly, docile and love taking pictures and getting snuggles from partygoers.
Bar None Burros come with a handler, dressed in flowers for the occasion and make sure their packs are full of ice.

