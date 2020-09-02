Mid-Continent Public Library’s Square One Small Business Services division will launch a new series of free, educational seminars called Business of Childcare, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Led by child care consultant and small business coach Judy Bumpus, each of the three classes in the series will address various aspects of running a child care business and specific tools that business owners need to succeed.
Square One developed the series after seeing the challenges faced by day care providers during the COVID-19 economic downturn, a press release states.
“Running a business is never easy, but right now, small business owners —particularly child care providers —are having to weather incredible challenges,” said Square One’s Morgan Perry. “Our hope is that this series will give local child care providers the knowledge they need to succeed, now and for years to come. After all, child care is an essential part of a strong economy.”
Programs in the series, which will be held virtually on the Square One Facebook page, Facebook.com/MCPLSquareOne, include:
• "Building your parent handbook," taking place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
This session is for any child care business and teaches caregiver communication as a key for success. In this session, Bumpus will help answer customers’ questions about policies, rules and procedures.
• "Improving your profits with excellent customer service," at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
According to the release, this session includes customer service tips, ways to let a bad customer go and details on collecting fees and implementing policies.
• "Building a Business Plan," taking place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
In this session, Bumpus will walk participants through her child care business plan template, designed to help strategize, organize and prove to investors the likeliness of success.
Visit mymcpl.org/Childcare to find more information on these classes and to register. More information about Square One and all its resources and services can be found at mymcpl.org/SquareOne.
