KEARNEY — The chamber of commerce invites business members and guests to a free webinar on Alignable from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Alignable is an online network of small businesses across North America that allows users to connect with the business community and share advice.
For more information or to register for the Zoom webinar, call the chamber at 628-4229. For online access to the registration link, click here. A separate Zoom link will be sent after registration.
