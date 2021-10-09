Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe has announced the fourth annual Buy Missouri Week, Oct. 9-Oct. 16. As designated by the legislature, Buy Missouri Week encourages Missourians to purchase Missouri-made products in support of those who create, grow, manufacture, distribute, promote, and sell goods made in Missouri, according to a release from Kehoe's office.
“As I travel throughout the state, I am always amazed at the ingenuity, initiative and creativity of Missourians,” said Kehoe. “Buy Missouri Week promotes terrific products manufactured right here in Missouri. The week also reminds Missourians that when we buy Missouri-made products, we support our friends, family and neighbors who work at, and own, these businesses.”
Gov. Mike Parson pioneered the Buy Missouri initiative as lieutenant governor. While in the senate, Kehoe sponsored Senate Bill 891 establishing Buy Missouri Week. It received overwhelming bi-partisan support in both legislative chambers and was signed into law.
“An exciting addition to the program this year has been the Buy Missouri Retail Partnership, whereby retail locations around the state can apply to become a partner and be featured on the buymissouri.net website. Missourians can then browse these retail locations to find where they can purchase Missouri-made products. It has been a great year for the program, and we are well on our way to reaching 500 members by the end of 2021,” Kehoe concluded.
