LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council approved the first retail store to be included in the Liberty Parkway Plaza development. While the main project is industrial buildings, there is space for eight service-oriented, retail buildings.
The site is on the south side of South Liberty Parkway between U.S. Highway 69 and Plummer Road. Liberty Parkway Plaza, approved in October 2019 by city council, is a mix-use industrial and commercial center.
According to the site plan, the convenience store will be on South Liberty Drive near the intersection with Swan Avenue.
“It’s exciting that the retail portion of the Liberty Parkway Plaza is getting underway,” said Mayor Lyndell Brenton. “I didn’t know if there was an appetite for this, but I look forward to seeing this construction.”
The first industrial signee is Kenco Logistics Services, LLC., defined as the largest woman-owned, third-party logistics company in the United States. The company provides integrated logistics solutions including distribution and eCommerce fulfillment, material handling equipment services and information technology.
That development will be a 295,600-square-foot warehouse and distribution space.
