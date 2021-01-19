KEARNEY — The chamber of commerce in Kearney will host Samuel Sapp of Lockbaud LLC. as he presents "Cybersecurity For Dummies” starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 10. This event is free for chamber members.
Registration is required. Attendance is limited to 10.
In addition to the educational workshop, the chamber is hosting after-hours mixers for members at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18. To learn more about these events and how to become a chamber member, visit kearneychamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.