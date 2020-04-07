SMITHVILLE — Those keeping socially distant in downtown Smithville may notice some construction happening next to City Hall.
Slated to be complete as soon as three weeks from now, maybe four, Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce has contracted with Axis Construction Group, a company with local ties, for $18,650 worth of improvements to its building, 105 W. Main St.
"We are really excited," Executive Director Carol Noecker said about the project which the Smithville chamber has been saving for over a couple years. "It looks fabulous and we are really excited to move forward."
Ideas about giving the small building a face-lift sparked a couple years ago when the city approved constructing a new streetscape in Smithville's historic district.
"I looked at it and thought it could stand to have some improvement," former Chamber President Dennis Brewer said. "I brought it to the board and they created a committee of three; myself, Starla Janes and Kelley Stumph, and we just started looking at different designs."
Besides just making the building look nicer, Brewer and Noecker said the improvements will create more safety and visibility.
"It's just a beautiful addition that brings more," Brewer said. "It was a little building that didn't have any character sticking out. This will add character and safety too."
The building entry will be ADA compliant for inclusive access while the overhang will provide more cover from weather, Brewer added.
"We will have some improved signage as well," Noecker said. "Visibility is a huge thing ... Believe it or not, I had individuals walk in and ask me where the chamber was because they didn't see the signage on the outside or maybe the small stature of the building itself, I don't know but they didn't see that's what it was."
Most of the motivation came from wanting to keep up with improvements and not be lost in the mix of a developing community, Noecker said.
"With the new streetscape, it just demanded it in my opinion," Brewer added. "It is a huge positive improvement ... when you are going through a big growth in development downtown and you are a part of that, you ought to jump in with both feet."
Improvements will continue to push forward through the month, Noecker said.
"We wanted to show the community that we are invested in the community as well."
