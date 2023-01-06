Chambers of commerce offer job search help
Metro Creative

Chambers of commerce in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville offer assistance to those looking for jobs via job boards. On the boards are listing of local job opportunities and links to apply.

Kearney chamber's job board is available on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/kearneyjobboard. Liberty chamber's is available via the chamber website at business.libertychamber.com/jobs. For Smithville, go online to smithvillechamber.org/employment.aspx.

