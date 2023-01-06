featured top story Chambers of commerce offer job search help Jan 6, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chambers of commerce in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville offer assistance to those looking for jobs via job boards. On the boards are listing of local job opportunities and links to apply.Kearney chamber's job board is available on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/kearneyjobboard. Liberty chamber's is available via the chamber website at business.libertychamber.com/jobs. For Smithville, go online to smithvillechamber.org/employment.aspx.In addition to serving those looking for a job or career change, the job boards allow employers to post openings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jobs Available In Clay County × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Vaccine clinic Jan. 12 Coffee Connect aims to support small business Coalition for youth meets Jan. 12 in Kearney Chambers of commerce offer job search help Health Highlights: Jan. 6, 2023 Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending in right direction' for Sunday ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Wire Fraud Case 3-Dose Malaria Vaccine Shows Promise in African Trial Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Broken water main in county leads to boil advisoryEast St. Louis man shot dead in Carr SquareMissouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.Witch hazel program looks at unique plantState to pay prison nurse $2 million in harassment caseSchool choice options expand across U.S. in 2022Hanna drops 35 in win over SmithvilleTop 10 News Stories of 2022 – Part IIMost read sports stories of 2022Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
