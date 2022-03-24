LIBERTY — This month, Clay County Savings Bank, with locations in Liberty, Kearney and Kansas City North, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
On March 15, 1922, a group of local businessmen — James Costello, S.D. Church, H.R. Banks, Frances Hale, Frank Hamilton, R.W. Rand, E.H. Norton, James Simrall and Claude Donovan — met at the hotel now known as the Franklin Apartments off the historic Liberty Square for the purpose of discussing the formation of a new savings and loan association, states a release.
On March 28, 1922, Clay County Building and Loan Association was formed, marking the start of a community bank that is now celebrating its centennial as Clay County Savings Bank. The first office was a 493-square-foot space in the basement of a building located on the northwest corner of the Liberty Square, according to the bank.
“This is truly exciting for us,” said President and CEO Mario Usera, who is celebrating 25 years with the bank. “Given the consolidation of our industry, to continue to be part of this community is quite an accomplishment.”
The bank is planning a celebration this summer at each of its locations. The bank will also be honored with a proclamation from the city of Liberty by Mayor Lyndell Brenton.
Clay County Savings Bank is the only financial institution with its home office in Liberty, states the release. Nearly a third of its employees have 15 years or more of service with the bank and many past employees worked their entire careers with the bank.
