SMITHVILLE — Smithville's branch, 120 Richardson St., of Mid-Continent Public Library System is making lemons out of lemonade, said Steve Potter, director and CEO.
"It may be hard for some people to believe but that building is over 10 years old now," Potter said. "So the parking lot has aged some. ... It had some potholes and with the development going on in Smithville water flows a bit differently too."
The project will include more drains throughout to keep run-off and rain water off the lot, Potter said, adding that there will be the same number of parking spaces when the project is complete.
"We would have needed to close for a couple days or a week to get it done anyway," Potter said. "This closure provided a perfect opportunity to get it done without having to close again."
Excited to welcome customers back as soon as it's safe, Potter said he hopes guests enjoy finding the parking lot "all nice and smooth" when they return.
