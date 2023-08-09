Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

LIBERTY — Copper Canary Market & Boutique owners celebrated their store’s grand opening Saturday, Aug. 5, with a party-like atmosphere, hugs and lots of shopping.
The opening also united the three owners under the store’s roof. These three women are mothers, each carrying another full-time job and shepherding the collective vendor-based boutique.
Cari Brogden, Angela Cooper and Dana Placher are also friends. They started out with Placher’s former location in Kearney with Cooper and Brogden serving as vendors there for about two years.
“Simply put, we outgrew Market 816,” Placher said. “I looked for a bigger space in Kearney.”
While that search was on, Brogden saw the listing for the 12 N. Main St. location in Liberty and she asked Placher if she was connected to Kearney. The Liberty space appealed to all three women.
“I went to William Jewell,” Cooper said. “I had a space on the Square, too. I was hopeful to locate here.”
Brogden handles payroll for an area school district while Cooper works for the government and Placher is in the dental field. They divide their time at the boutique as well as with their children.
“It was scary to move here,” Brogden said. “It’s bigger than what we had.” Placher chimed in that it’s been a lot of work to open. Both have already experienced the camaraderie of other businesses, offering words of welcome.
The three women however jumped at the opportunity to partner together and take on the new experience. The boutique features their creations as well as 20 different small businesses’ goods, Brogden explained. Placher describes herself as eclectic, but currently is making cutting boards. Brogden makes custom kitchen towels and signs. Cooper makes leather earrings, hats and flannel shirts. Her earrings were sold at the Buckle at one time.
Most of the small business owners featured in the boutique call the Northland home as well, residing in cities such as Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Liberty and Gladstone. Many of them are also teachers.
“We want to keep it as local as possible,” Brogden said. “We are celebrating them in this place.”
Placher said the vendors bring in a variety of goods. Cooper said there are offerings for men, women and children in the boutique. She is proud of the layout and the unique items offered in the store.
“It’s local art, local creations,” she said. “It’s made in Kansas City.”
The three owners are already getting involved in downtown Liberty activities. They jumped at the opportunity to participate in the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.’s beer crawl. Expect them to participate in women’s nights out, Cooper said.
While the shop has been open less than a month, the three owners talk about the future. Placher said expansion would be ideal as there is space still available in the current location.
“If we expanded, we could bring in more makers and different products such as furniture,” Brogden said. “No matter what we do, this is the ultimate shop-small experience. I look forward to local people supporting local.”
