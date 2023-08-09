Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

Co-owner Angela Cooper and her daughter create flannels that include a T-shirt component, adding to the uniqueness of items for sale.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

Co-owner Cari Brogden walks through the first floor of Copper Canary, discussing many of the vendors and the variety of goods available in the boutique.

LIBERTY — Copper Canary Market & Boutique owners celebrated their store’s grand opening Saturday, Aug. 5, with a party-like atmosphere, hugs and lots of shopping.

The opening also united the three owners under the store’s roof. These three women are mothers, each carrying another full-time job and shepherding the collective vendor-based boutique.

Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

Owners Cari Brogden, Angela Cooper and Dana Placher cut a copper ribbon to officially celebrate the grand opening of Copper Canary Market & Boutique in Liberty.
Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

Shoppers check out the many vendors in the boutique as Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on the historic Liberty Square.

Co-owner Cari Brogden walks through the first floor of Copper Canary, discussing many of the vendors and the variety of goods available in the boutique.
Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

The Copper Canary Market & Boutique is laid out by vendor and movement through the store allows shoppers easy access to items displayed in appealing presentations.
Co-owner Cari Brodgen's creations on located on the first floor.

Co-owner Cari Brodgen's creations on located on the first floor.
Copper Canary Market & Boutique opens on historic Liberty Square

T-shirts by West Bottoms Underground, created by Sam Lasala, are on sale as part of the second floor.

