LIBERTY — In its more than 130 years, Corbin Mill Place at 131 S. Water St. has served many businesses and functions in the Liberty community. It started as a flour mill in 1889 on land given by a presidential grant to those displaced by the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 and 1812.
The flour mill operated until 1922, when it was purchased by Farmer’s Marketing Co. and became a feed mill. In 1945, it was purchased by United Cooperatives, which added warehouse space and operated the feed mill until 1985.
For more than 30 years, there were retail spaces on the property. At one point, a restaurant popped up, too.
In 2018, a regional businessman tried giving it a new life, but those plans went nowhere.
Now, under the watch of Tina Huet and Corbin Mill Properties, the building has a renewed life with several businesses and an event space that is already finding use with graduate parties and open houses. These spaces are the Grand Parlor and the 1889 Social Room.
Huet has a mix of businesses under one roof. Her husband’s business, White Sand Wealth Management, has a space. There’s also Freeman Custom Homes and Black Fox Photography.
Mike Ruff and Brian Freeman have Reside Home Group, a real estate company, in the mill space. Style House boutique and Outpost at Untamed Supply are two retail stores there.
“I didn’t realize that the finished offices would be leased so quickly,” Huet said. “We were actually in full swing last year, but we were dealing with COVID. We were able to weather that and get rolling.”
Now, Huet is looking forward to seeing to see the event spaces, even the space called the Board Room, rented.
“It might be a good room for a smaller bridal or baby shower,” she said. “We also eventually expect training and more traditional business education there.”
Huet said one of her favorite aspects of Corbin Mill Place was the investment team deciding to keep the integrity of the building and simply modernize it to make the building work for contemporary businesses.
“We researched the history and wanted to leave the integrity of the building because it’s part of Liberty’s history,” she said. “It’s not a normal office building. It’s got good bones and character.”
Huet said it’s important for the business to be part of downtown Liberty.
“We want to be part and add to it,” she said. “... I can see quarterly meetings, happy hours and lunches. We aren’t limiting ourselves to anything. Everyone has been supportive.”
