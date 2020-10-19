Coronavirus PPP loan forgiveness webinar Wednesday

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a webinar helping businesses understand Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
This webinar is hosted by Economic Development Specialist Sheila Forrester, who will provide an overview of the forgiveness process for the Paycheck Protection Program.
Featured is a walk through of the process of completing a PPP loan forgiveness application and will discuss what needs to be submitted, what can be forgiven, payroll versus nonpayroll costs and focus on the recent updates for recipients that received loans of $50,000 or less, a press release states.
This event is hosted by the SBA Kansas City District Office and could benefit the small businesses located in Missouri and Kansas and are recipients of PPP loans. To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ppp-loan-forgiveness-tickets-124575567877?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
