Cosentino’s supports Kearney kids with $2,000 donation

KEARNEY — In addition to keeping Kearney well fed, supplied and served, Cosentino’s Price Chopper also ensures a bright future for the community’s children by supporting schools, according to a press release.
Cosentino’s Price Chopper owners and staff have reaffirmed their commitment as partners in education with the recent donation of $2,000 to the Kearney School District Education Foundation. The donation was officially celebrated during a brief ceremony with Store Director Kevin Norris and Foundation Board Chair Julia Kuhn on Friday morning, July 16, at the store.
“It’s very important to the Cosentino family that we go above and beyond to serve our community,” Norris said. “We love our schools and we want to support our teachers and students. This donation reflects our core values.”
The mission of the Kearney School District Education Foundation is to bring together area business and community leaders who value education to guide and direct resources outside the district budget, thereby providing opportunities to enrich the educational experience for students and staff of the Kearney School District.
The donation from Cosentino’s Price Chopper will help fund the foundation’s Teacher Innovation Grants, which allow certified classroom staff in KSD to invest in cutting-edge tools and techniques for their students. The foundation also funds and awards college scholarships for Kearney High School graduates.
“We are so deeply grateful to Cosentino’s Price Chopper for making this donation,” Kuhn said. “These funds help build the future of the entire community.”
Visit ksdef.com to learn more about the Kearney School District Education Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.