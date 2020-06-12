CLAY COUNTY — The county's Economic Development Council Executive Director TJ Berry has accepted the position of deputy district director for the Kansas City Region of the U.S. Small Business Administration. His last day with the EDC will be Friday, June 19, according to a press release.
Berry was named to the EDC post in 2017 and has led efforts in workforce development, small business expansion and entrepreneurial support. His role involves the EDC as well as several affiliates that include Midwest Small Business Finance and the Northland Education and Business Alliance.
Prior to the EDC, Berry served as a state representative for eight years.
At the SBA, Berry will help oversee SBA operations in a 90-county area of western Missouri and eastern Kansas.
