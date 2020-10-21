Cowell James Forge opens location in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Having recently opened a location in Smithville, 125A U.S. Highway 169, Cowell James Forge Insurance Group staff say what makes them unique is the personalized touch that guests experience when working with CJF agents.
“I think the difference between us and other agencies is the way we approach insurance,” Owner and partner Deena James said. “We approach insurance to be more for what you need. We try to figure out what is in your life that we need to be protecting because people have all kinds of stuff. … People see value in different things.”
James said CJF created this location to help address growth in the company. Scott Pearson and Kelly Busch had been in the area for a long time so it made sense to open a location in Smithville. Additionally, the group was excited to find a space on the main road, Highway 169.
Staffed by Pearson, Busch, Tracey Towne and James, each individual has a bit of a specialized area.
“We don’t want people to think this is just for the personal line of insurance,” Pearson said. “We do a bit of everything. … I focus more on commercial.”
Towne said she focuses more on personal insurance and James said insurance group services range from commercial to personal, but also includes professional.
“We do bonds, benefits, professional for municipalities, for dental, professional chiropractor or of any kind,” Pearson added. “It might be better to ask what we don’t do. What we don’t do is medicare supplements or investing.”
Feeling a lot like a family, CJF staff says they create personal relationships with each other as well as with their clients.
“We try to assess change,” James said. “We look to see what changes have been made that make it necessary to visit with your insurance person. … Like the birth of a new baby and now you’re looking at life insurance.”
Focusing on the client, Towne said, and learning to know the person helps perfect what kind of coverage each individual needs.
“We don’t look at people as a number,” Busch added. “Everybody is an individual and different and everyone’s needs are individual to that person.”
An example of individual needs, Towne said, are people who own collections. Towne said a man came in looking to insure his board game collection, made up of 124 games. Instead of insuring it alone, she was able to advise him to put it under his homeowner’s plan while bumping the policy up in value so if there is a loss, the insurance is adequate to replace his valued possessions.
“We will take the time to look into this and if you want your board games insured, let’s look into it and see how much you think they are worth,” Towne said.
Some business comes from other agencies, Pearson added.
“Sometimes we get asked if we can insure a private airstrip,” James said.
When an individual goes to State Farm or a similar agency for their airstrip, Pearson said CJF is often referred. Pearson said they pride themselves on integrity so when it comes to referrals there is a gentleman’s agreement. While CJF is being referred clients, they respect other agencies and don’t make an effort to steal referred clients other insurance needs with offers of car or house insurance.
“What makes us special is we really listen,” James continued. “We hear what the client is saying and what is important to them.”
The personalized touch isn’t only about clients either, Towne added.
“It’s really nice to work for a company that actually cares about you as a person,” she explained. “It’s wonderful because we aren’t the same. We are individuals.”
