KANSAS CITY — Curry Real Estate Services, a full-service commercial and multifamily real estate brokerage and property management company, recently announced the promotion of Heather Jordan to assistant vice president, regional property manager, according to a press release.
“Heather is a go-getter,” said Ellen Todd, president of Curry Real Estate Services. “She readily embraced Curry’s standards of excellence, integrity and transparency from day one and brings more than we ask for to every new opportunity.”
In this role, Jordan is responsible for management of nearly a dozen multi-family properties throughout the metropolitan area – developing budgets; hiring, training and managing staff; overseeing maintenance and capital projects and more.
Jordan said she enjoys taking on new and different responsibilities in part because she is confident of the support of the people around her, as stated in the release.
“There is power in Curry being family owned, having such deep roots and high standards,” she said. “I particularly appreciate how many strong, smart women there are throughout the organization. When you are surrounded by so many compassionate, solid, professional people you feel unstoppable.”
Jordan earned the Institute of Real Estate Management’s accredited residential manager certification in 2020. Prior to joining Curry, she owned her own business for more than 20 years and previous to that was a special education teacher in K-12.
