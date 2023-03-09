Development in Liberty includes large industrial complexes

Heartland Cold Storage Logistics Center, off U.S. Highway 69 in northern Liberty, being developed by ACE Properties, is an $18 million investment on 13.2 acres.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Large-scale development continues to shape Liberty.

State of the City address

Development in Liberty includes large industrial complexes

The Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, being developed in OPUS, is a $154.5 million investment on 152 acres. This features the expansion of the Hallmark Distribution Center. Three buildings will total 1.6 million square feet.

Liberty Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Ralph Boots explains during a bus tour of development sites how businesses have participated in workshops and surveys to determine what sort of workforce is needed now and into the future as Liberty  grows.
Mo Bettah's food

Hawaiian chicken, rice and macaroni salad are considered comfort foods for Mo' Bettahs' founders Kimo and Kalani Mack. All are menu items at the local restaurant.
Mo' Bettahs in Liberty

Kimo and Kalani Mack, the founders of Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian restaurants, try to be at all the locations’ openings, including the one in Liberty.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.