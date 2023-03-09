LIBERTY — Large-scale development continues to shape Liberty.
State of the City address
During his last State of the City Address before the chamber of commerce, Mayor Lyndell Brenton highlighted much of the development work being done.
In the last 10 years, Brenton has had a hand as mayor to help shape the commercial and residential development in the city. Investments, including city infrastructure and quality-of-life dollars, in that time have totaled $1.38 billion.
One of those investments, Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, is being developed by OPUS and represents $154.5 million in investment on 152 acres. This features the expansion of the Hallmark Distribution Center. Three buildings being built on site will total 1.6 million square feet.
Brenton also shared Liberty Commerce Center is about halfway constructed. This 339-acre site currently includes Walgreens, Retail Rebel and two Amazon buildings. Around 3,000 jobs are expected to be created in the area when the site is finished being built out. This development is east of the Ford Stamping Plant at Hughes Road.
Developer NorthPointe is taking on the North Liberty Logistics Industrial Park and the 340 acres with nine buildings north of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 69. This developer also has the North Liberty Commercial site, which will be an autoplex with nine national flagship dealers on 50 acres at U.S. 69 and Edgar Petty Road.
“If you’ve heard of the Miracle Mile in Independence, this will mirror that in the Northland,” the mayor said.
The Liberty Logistics Park, along Interstate 35 and South Liberty Parkway, has two tenants: Kenco Logistics Services LLC and Scarbrough Warehousing. There are also sites for future retail pads in the development.
In addition to these major developments, the city has also made a concerted effort to offer acreage for developers to build speculative buildings. As an example, Heartland Cold Storage Logistics Center, off U.S. 69 in northern Liberty, being developed by ACE Properties, is an $18 million investment on 13.2 acres. At the Heartland Meadows Commerce Center, developed by OPUS, there is $14.2 million investment on 15 acres. This is at the corner of Shepherd Road and Heartland Drive.
Tenant space is available in both developments.
These development efforts have been led by Liberty Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Ralph Boots and Brandon Smith, the city’s economic and business development manager. The two men have been vocal about successes in the Heartland Meadows area at U.S. Highway 69 and Shepherd Road, pointing to older, established sites such as Dakota Bodies and LMV Automotive, which have expanded their footprints and workforce.
Other business development
In addition to these large-scale developments, other, smaller sites have also been developed in Liberty. Along Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291, Mo’ Bettahs opened at 1316 W. Kansas St. The Hawaiian fast-service food establishment is a national chain.
“The Liberty location is our 38th operational store,” co-owner Kimo Mack said. “We have more than a dozen stores under construction.”
Mack’s brother and fellow brand owner Kalani Mack said the Liberty restaurant is the fourth in the Kansas City area.
“We have had so much fun being here,” Kalani said. “We have definitely gotten more of a feel for the area. We even met customers who are transplants from Hawaii and love making those connections. There is joy on their faces, eating familiar foods.”
Both men commented on the general kindness they have been greeted with in Liberty as well as overall Midwestern hospitality.
Across the intersection at Kansas Street and Highway 291, Commerce Bank is getting a new branch design that is under construction. On nearby land, a Hawaiian Bros. is being constructed. The chain restaurant is a competitor of Mo’ Bettahs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.